Meghan Markle Visits Women’s Shelter In First Public Outing Since Leaving Monarchy Duchess of Sussex goes back to her casual attire as she ditches royal duties.

Meghan Markle has come out of hiding. In her first public outing since quitting the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex visited a women’s shelter in the poorest area of Vancouver, Canada.

New photos show Meghan, 38, walking into the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center wearing a green winter coat, a beige sweater, black pants and brown snow boots. It is the first time she has been spotted wearing her casual pre-royalty clothes since marrying Prince Harry in May 2018.

The center — which staff say was unaware that Meghan would be stopping by — shared a photo from the day of the visit on their Facebook page.

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” they captioned a photo of Meghan smiling with a group of female employees.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Meghan has been hiding out at a $14 million mansion in North Saanich, on Vancouver Island, since leaving England. The estate is called “Mille Fleurs,” and it is allegedly where she and Harry, 35, spent time planning their exit from the monarchy — aka “Megxit.”

While the former Suits actress has been in Canada with baby Archie for a week now, Harry is still in England sorting out the details of their exit plan with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of his family.

On Monday, January 13, the monarch, 93, shared a statement regarding Meghan and Harry’s decision to step away as senior royals. “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Sources say that Meghan was not part of the royals’ emergency meeting at Sandringham and didn’t join in by phone, but luckily, her hubby has kept her in the loop.

While the queen made it clear that there will be a “period of transition” while Harry and Meghan move to Canada and slowly let go of their royal duties, she said the family is on board with their plan.

Now, the Sussexes will work to become financially independent while launching their “charitable entity” and raising their 8-month-old son. Meghan has reportedly already signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to a wildlife charity!