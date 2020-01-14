Nazi’s, Nudity And Negligence! The Biggest Scandals Of British Monarchy Exposed Take a look at these royal embarrassments.

Some days, being a member of British monarchy can be a royal pain. While the uptight and upright royals strive to showcase class and sophistication, it seems they simply can’t escape their own embarrassing scandals.

Of course, the family is in the midst of one of its biggest scandals of all-time: the desertion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced last week via an Instagram statement that they would be stepping back from their duties as “senior royals” and work to become “financially independent.” They confirmed in their message that they would be splitting their time between England and North America and focusing most of their efforts in running their not-yet-launched “charitable entity.”

The news came as a slap in the face to the 93-year-old Queen of England, who released a rare statement after the surprise announcement.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take some time to work through.”

On Monday, January 13, the Queen seemed to have a change of heart, publicly supporting the so-called “Megxit.”

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” a statement from the Queen released Monday read. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” she concluded in her statement.

It’s not the first time the British hierarchy has been upended by a sudden scandal. Check out some of the most famous faux pas in this Radar gallery.