Second Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim Claims She Had Sex With Prince Andrew Woman has spoken to lawyers representing others who say they were abused.

A second Jeffrey Epstein victim has alleged she had sex with Prince Andrew, according to The Mirror.

The news comes after the royal denied sleeping with Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was underage at 17.

Both Andrew and Giuffre gave TV interviews in England, and the Duke of York’s was so disastrous to his credibility that he announced his resignation from royal life.

As RadarOnline.com has also reported, Andrew’s brother Prince Charles and his son Prince William helped in the decision to deep six the Duke.

Andrew moved out of Buckingham Palace after the scandal.

The embattled Prince, 59, could also reportedly lose his royal mansion.

The Duke of York’s 30 room Royal Lodge estate will be scrutinized as an investigation into the Prince’s finances is conducted, according to a former member of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

Andrew has denied having slept with Giuffre years ago at the Belgravia home of Ghislaine Maxwell – who is accused of trafficking in young women for Epstein, the financier who killed himself in prison.

Giuffre claimed sex with Andrew was “quick and disgusting” and left her full of shame. She alleged Maxwell told her the next day she’d done a good job.

There is no indication that the second woman claims to have been coerced into having sex with Andrew.

However, the second woman, who has not been named, has communicated with lawyers who are representing Epstein’s other alleged victims, The Mirror has noted.

It is being decided whether these allegations will form part of a lawsuit against the late Epstein’s estate and a “rigorous investigation” is underway, sources for the British publication have said.

Though Andrew has denied the Giuffre allegations and insisted he never even met her, the Sun on Sunday has reported he’s kept in touch with Maxwell.

Maxwell reportedly visited Buckingham Palace in June as a guest of Andrew.

“They have remained constantly in touch by phone and email. The Duke has an unswerving loyalty to Ghislaine and she is also very loyal to him,” a source told the publication.

“Ghislaine will do anything to protect the Duke and the feeling is mutual. They both share the same view they have done nothing wrong.”

“Andrew has always been very stubborn and as far as he is concerned both he and Ghislaine have done nothing wrong and so why should anything get in the way of a friendship that has lasted more than 20 years,” the source added.

Lawyers for the estate and for its executors, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, did not immediately respond to the Mirror’s requests for a comment on the second woman’s allegations.

Buckingham Palace did not comment.