Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Buckingham Palace After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Disgraced royal stepped back from duties after disastrous TV interview.

Just days after announcing his decision to “step down” from royal duties amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew was reportedly told to clear out his Palace office!

According to the Times of London, the Duke of York’s office has moved out of Buckingham Palace. His staffers, including Amanda Thirsk, the private secretary responsible for encouraging the BBC interview, were let go.

Andrew was also forced to cancel a planned trip and meeting in Bahrain with Pitch@Palace – an Apprentice-style contest that helps new and emerging businesses network – as his leadership has come into question.

The Daily Telegraph later reported “the series of events will now be known simply as ‘Pitch’ and will continue to be run by the Duke’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk.”

Buckingham Palace added “he is looking at how to take Pitch forward outside of his public duties and Buckingham Palace.”

His title as the Duke of York and his place as the eighth in line of succession to the throne will most likely be unaffected.

As readers know, Andrew spoke out about his years-long friendship with Epstein in an interview with the BBC.

The royal, 59, raised eyebrows by consorting with the financier who was allegedly involved in an underage sex trafficking scheme before he killed himself in prison. Epstein’s alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused Andrew of sleeping with her three times in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands. She claimed one of those times was an orgy with nine other women.

But Andrew vehemently denied the claims, noting he has “no recollection of ever meeting” Giuffre. He claimed not to remember posing for a photo with her when she was 17 years old and insists he was unaware of Epstein’s sexual misconduct towards underage women.

After receiving harsh backlash calling out his unsympathetic attitude towards the alleged victims during the interview, Prince Andrew announced that Queen Elizabeth allowed him to step back from his duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

Andrew then addressed some of the harsh critique he received following the interview.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said in his statement. “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

As Radar previously reported, Prince Andrew was recently spotted leaving Windsor Palace. Unfortunately, his royal life has spiraled out of control!