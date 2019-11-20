Prince Andrew Steps Away From Royal Duties After Jeffrey Epstein Interview Backfires Duke says ties to late financier have ‘become a major disruption' to family’s work.

Prince Andrew is stepping away from his royal duties after having received much backlash over his interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In a public statement, the prince admitted that his ties to the late financier — who committed suicide in prison while awaiting sex trafficking charges — have greatly impacted his family’s reputation, and interrupted their work.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Andrew, 59, has denied having known about Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking scheme and years of alleged sexual misconduct towards underage women. In an interview with BBC filmed at Buckingham Palace, the Duke of York claimed he never had sex with Epstein’s alleged victim, Virginia Roberts, but admitted he did spend time with Epstein — and he doesn’t regret it.

Soon after the talk aired, fans slammed Andrew for allegedly failing to sympathize with the victims, while a palace insider called the interview “one of the single worst PR moves in recent history.”

As is clear, Andrew has started to feel the backlash, which is why he is deciding to step away from his high-profile role.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” continued Andrew in his statement. “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

Radar readers know the investigation behind Epstein’s alleged crimes and his mysterious death continues. Just this week, two prison guards were arrested in connection to his death, with officials saying they failed to check in the inmate for hours before he was found dead in his cell.