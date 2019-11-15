Prince Andrew Breaks Silence On Jeffrey Epstein Relationship In First Interview Shamed financier’s alleged victim's claims against the royal were dismissed by court.

Prince Andrew is finally breaking his silence on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the royal is speaking about his years-long friendship with the suspected pedophile in a tell-all interview with BBC filmed at Buckingham Palace.

Readers know Andrew, 59, was accused of being involved in Jeffrey’s underage sex trafficking scheme — by one of the late billionaire’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts — though her claims were dismissed. The woman claimed in various interviews that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times: in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein allegedly had his private “pedo island.”

In 2015, Andrew was named in court papers as part of a U.S. civil case against Jeffrey, led by Virginia, 35. The details about the duke were later struck from court records when a judge ruled them unnecessary to the case and called them “immaterial and impertinent” to the “central claim.”

Virginia claimed that when she was 17, Ghislaine Maxwell — thought to have been Jeffrey’s pimp — flew her to London in Jeffrey’s plane, known as the “Lolita Express” and introduced her to Andrew. She then took her to Jeffrey’s mansion and forced her to have sex with the royal in a bathroom. Another time, Virginia claimed she and Andrew had an orgy with nine other women.

“He denies that it ever happened, but he knows the truth and I know the truth,” she said.

Andrew and the palace have long denied he was ever involved in Jeffrey’s sex scheme, and the royal has claimed he never had sex with Virginia.

He has not commented on the notorious photograph that was leaked of him wrapping his arm around Virginia during a party with Ghislaine, 57.

As Radar readers know, Jeffrey admitted to prostituting minors and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2008. Then, in July 2019, he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. He was denied bail ahead of his trail. On August 10 he was found dead inside his jail cell, and while police ruled his death a suicide, many believe the shamed financier was targeted and killed.

Prince Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitlis, titled Andrew & the Epstein Scandal, will be broadcast on BBC 2 at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16.