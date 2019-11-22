The Royals have resurfaced following Prince Andrew’s shocking resignation.

This Friday, November 22, Queen Elizabeth was spotted arriving at Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace while the Duke of York, 59, was seen leaving the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Photos of Prince Charles and Camilla during their visit to New Zealand were also captured.

As readers know, Andrew decided to step away from his royal dutiesafter receiving backlash overhis BBC interview in which he spoke about his years-long friendship with late financier Jeffrey Epstein. During the talk, the royal denied he knew of Epstein’s alleged underage sex trafficking scheme.

After the interview aired, Andrew received much criticism over his answers, with fans accusing him of failing to sympathize with Epstein’s alleged victims. Then, this Wednesday, November 20, he released a statement announcing he’d be stepping away from the spotlight for the sake of his family.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” Andrew continued in his statement. “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

As Radar previously reported, the Duke of York has confessed he spent time with the shamed financier — who committed suicide in prison while awaiting sex trafficking charges — but denied knowing about his alleged sexual misconducts. Andrew also refuted the now-dismissed claims that he slept with Epstein’s victim, Virginia Roberts, three times, insisting he never spent time with her.

The intense negative response he received from the public after his BBC interview is what forced him to resign his royal post.

See the first photos of the royals out and about after Andrew’s bombshell reveal.