Homeless Hell? Prince Andrew Could Lose Royal Mansion Amid Virginia Roberts Tell All Queen's son lease gets scrutinized after Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew could potentially lose his royal mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duke of York’s 30 room Royal Lodge mansion will be scrutinized as an investigation into the Prince’s finances is conducted, according to a former member of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

The Sunday Express has reported that Andrew agreed to a 75-year-lease for the home in 2003, but now, Chris Evans, who is running for reelection as the Labour MP for Islwyn, is asking that it be looked over and placed at market rate.

“I hope that in the next Parliament, whoever the members of the new Public Accounts Committee are, they will look at that forthwith.

“Serious questions have to be asked about where Prince Andrew’s wealth comes from.

“The books need to be opened up and he needs to start telling people where this fabulous income is coming from,” Evans said.

Despite questions regarding the financial income behind his mansion, Crown State preferred the property stay in the possession of the royal family. The “sensitive location” of Andrew’s home also posed “security concerns surrounding the Royal Family’s access to the Royal Chapel.”

Prince Andrew’s life has been in a downward spiral ever since his distastrous interview about his scandalous friend Jeffrey Epstein – who took his own life amid his sex trafficking scandal.

Andrew, 59, stepped down from royal duties, was voted out of Buckingham Palace, and may possibly be banished from public life forever depending on the details Virginia Roberts Giuffre discloses in her tell-all interview with the British TV Show Panorama. It is set to air Monday night.

As readers know, Epstein’s alleged sex slave claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew, whom she reportedly met through the late financier’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, after being recruited to work as a masseuse.

Though Andrew has denied the allegations and insisted he never even met Giuffrer, the Sun on Sunday has reported he’s kept in touch with Maxwell.

The alleged “pimp” visited Buckingham Palace in June as a guest of Andrew.

“They have remained constantly in touch by phone and email. The Duke has an unswerving loyalty to Ghislaine and she is also very loyal to him,” a source told the publication.

“Ghislaine will do anything to protect the Duke and the feeling is mutual. They both share the same view they have done nothing wrong.”

“Andrew has always been very stubborn and as far as he is concerned both he and Ghislaine have done nothing wrong and so why should anything get in the way of a friendship that has lasted more than 20 years,” the source added.

“They talk regularly. If he wasn’t in the spotlight at the moment he would have found a way to meet up with her.”