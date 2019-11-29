More Prince Andrew Shame! Alleged Victim Virginia Roberts Slams Royal In New Tell All 'There's only one of us telling the truth," she claims in interview set to air in Bri

Prince Andrew’s disgrace over his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is intensifying. Alleged Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Roberts has done an explosive interview with the British TV show Panorama and a sneak preview clip shows she’s pulling no punches. Roberts has repeatedly claimed Epstein forced her to sleep with Prince Andrew when she just 17, under the age of consent. Andrew has denied those allegations but he has admitted to regretting hanging out with Epstein, who committed suicide this summer while in prison.

In the new video, revealed by the Daily Mail, Roberts contended about Andrew on Panorama, “He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth. ‘It was a really scary time in my life,” Roberts shuddered. Her interview is sure to further rock the royal family, as it’s set to air this Monday, December 2, in England. As RadarOnline.com reported, just days after announcing his decision to “step down”from royal duties amid the Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew was reportedly told to clear out his Palace office!

That news came after Andrew spoke out about his years-long friendship with Epstein in a disastrous interview with the BBC. The royal, 59, raised eyebrows by consorting with the financier who was allegedly involved in an underage sex trafficking scheme before he committed suicide while behind bars. Epstein’s alleged victim Roberts accused Andrew of sleeping with her three times in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands. She claimed one of those times was an orgy with nine other women.

But Andrew vehemently denied the claims, noting he has “no recollection of ever meeting” Roberts, who now goes by the last name Giuffre. He claimed not to remember posing for a notorious photo with her when she was 17 years old and insists he was unaware of Epstein’s sexual misconduct towards underage women. After receiving harsh backlash calling out his unsympathetic attitude towards the alleged victims during the interview, Prince Andrew announced that Queen Elizabeth has allowed him to step back from his duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

Andrew then addressed some of the harsh critique he received following the interview.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said in his statement. “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.” Buckingham Palace has branded the allegations against Andrew as “false and without any foundation,” stating, “Any suggestion of impropriety with under-age minors” by the duke was “categorically untrue.”

