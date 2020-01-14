Meghan Markle Skips Royal Meeting With Queen Elizabeth

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Meghan Markle Sits Out Of Royal Meeting Following Megxit Scandal: ‘It Wasn’t Necessary’ The Duchess of Sussex was in Canada while Harry stayed in England for the talks.

Meghan Markle stayed in Canada while her husband Prince Harry took care of family matters.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, was prohibited from calling into the emergency royal meeting and as a result was not involved in the talk.

Despite her absence however, the Duke of Sussex, 35, communicated with her to “keep her in the loop” about the urgent royal talks.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry and Meghan shocked the world last week when they announced they were stepping back as senior royals and spending more time in Canada.

The royal family initially didn’t respond well to the shocking news, but provided an unprecedented statement afterwards.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take some time to work through,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

They later set up an emergency meeting to come up with possible solutions to the Sussexes’ decision.

As Harper’s Bazaar reported, after “three days of conversations between the royal households and government officials,” a meeting among Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William” was scheduled for Monday, January 14 “to talk things through.”

Following the royal meeting, the Queen released a more elaborate statement, giving Megxit her stamp of approval.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Queen then confirmed that “there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.”