Dueling Duchesses! Inside Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s Fractured Relationship

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give up their roles as senior members of the royal family, RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about the ex-actress’ longtime feud with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton.

According to an insider, the first time Kate, 38, and William, 37, went to visit baby Archie, born on May 6, 2019, a comment by Meghan was upsetting to her new sister-in-law.

“Kate and William spent time with the new baby and Harry and Meghan,” the insider explained.

“As they were leaving, but before they were out of earshot, Meghan said, “I don’t want any advice from HER.”

The source said Kate was horrified to overhear Meghan’s comments. “All she said was something simple like ‘get some sleep,’ or how to change a diaper. It was hurtful.”

The fractured relationship between the Duchesses was nothing new, the source insisted to Radar.

“It seems like Meghan just hated Kate and no matter what she did, tried to be nice, Meghan wasn’t going to be nice back.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, and her husband and the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William were affectionately known as the Fab Four, but their relationship went off the rails.

Queen Elizabeth released a statement about the scandal dubbed “Megxit.”

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement from the monarch, 93, read after the family met for an emergency meeting at Sandringham.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Prince William released a statement about his brother, telling the Sunday Times, “All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team.”