Queen Elizabeth isn’t too thrilled about the money that was spent on Frogmore Cottage renovations in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit.

According to The Sun, Her Royal Majesty, 93, is “privately unhappy” that she dished out 2.4 million British pounds, nearly $3 million, to accommodate the Sussexes rent free at the Windsor home.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, requested to leave Kensington Palace amid royal tensions with Prince William and Kate Middleton and diva rumors about the former Suits actress.

The home was also fitting and more comfortable as they were preparing to welcome baby Archie.

But now, with the Sussexes’ departure as senior royals, they plan to spend more time in Canada and only intend on using the home as “they continue to support the Monarchy”.

They said it would be so that their family “will always have a place to call home in the UK.”

With less time at Frogmore Cottage, the paid employees who once serviced Harry and Meghan – a house manager and a cleaner –are now being redeployed.

“The workers are already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“This has all come as a bit of shock. They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore.”

Radar readers know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised the world with the bombshell news that they would be stepping back from their royal duties and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

Following an emergency meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Prince Harry and the senior royals, the Queen admitted she would have preferred the Sussexes “remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family.” However, she understood and was “entirely supportive” of their decision.

Despite the money spent on Frogmore Cottage, the Queen confirmed that “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”