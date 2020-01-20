Prince Harry Is All Smiles At U.K.-Africa Investment Summit After Royal Exit Speech Duke of Sussex admits he feels ‘great sadness’ as he steps down from duties.

Prince Harry seemed to be in good spirits at a royal event after his powerful speech about leaving the monarchy.

New photos show the Duke of Sussex, 35, greeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others at the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday, January 20.

RadarOnline.com readers know this is the third royal event Harry has attended since he announced he and wife Meghan Markle would be stepping down as senior royals.

Days after the shocking news, he hosted the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws at Buckingham Palace. There, he was pictured greeting young athletes, talking to coaches and fans, and watching teens play. Still, he managed to avoid all questions about “Megxit.”

Then, on Sunday, January 19, Harry let all his defenses down while attending an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity — one which supports the mental health and well-being of children with HIV. At the event, he made an emotional speech about his and Meghan’s exit from the monarchy.

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he said. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Harry defended his wife, 38, and suggested that while they were both “hopeful” and “excited” to serve the nation after their royal wedding, things got out of hand as time went by — likely due to the negative media attention they received — and they felt forced to step down.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life,” he said.