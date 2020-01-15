Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Duchess Vs. Dad! Meghan Gets Ready For Showdown With Estranged Father in Court

Duchess Vs. Dad! Meghan Gets Ready For Showdown With Estranged Father in Court

Duchess Vs. Dad! Meghan Gets Ready For Showdown With Estranged Father in Court She's suing a Brit paper, and Thomas could be called to testify by defense.

As if she didn’t have enough distractions, get ready for Markle vs. Markle, as Meghan and her estranged father prepare for a possible showdown in British court!

Thomas Markle is expected to be called as a key witness for the defense in a court case the Duchess of Sussex has against a British newspaper – potentially putting him in direct conflict with his daughter.

Meghan, 38, is suing the Mail on Sunday after it published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father in August 2018. Meghan has accused the newspaper of breaching her privacy, her data protection rights and her copyright when it published extracts.

The Mail on Sunday, which is refusing to back down, has countered that the publication of the personal letter was justified due to the “huge and legitimate public interest” in the royal family.

The messages in question could provide a closer look into the breakdown of the relationship between father and daughter.

The documents apparently say that after Thomas messaged his daughter saying he couldn’t come to her wedding because he had been rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery, he received an admonishing text that appeared to be from Prince Harry, accusing him of “hurting” his daughter.

In response, Thomas wrote, “I’ve done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else … I’m sorry my heart attack is … any inconvenience for you.”

Among their arguments of defense, the British paper claims it published the letters only after Meghan allowed her friends to talk about it first in the US.

Thomas could be called as a witness by the paper to dispute his own daughter’s claims.

As Radar readers know, Thomas and Meghan have a strained relationship.

Most recently, Thomas slammed his royal daughter and son-in-law for abandoning the British monarchy.

“I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed,” Thomas — who has been estranged from Meghan, 38, for two years now — told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, January 8.