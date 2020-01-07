Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meghan Markle's Nephew Ordered Under Psych Evaluation After Naked Arrest Fiasco See photos of the Duchess' troubled relative hang his head as he arrives at court.

Lawyers for Meghan Markle‘s nephew are hoping to obtain a mental health diversion program and for him to return to Oregon after his naked drug arrest on Sept. 26. 2019, and RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the troubled drifter heading into his day in court.

The 28-year-old son of the royal’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., Tyler Dooley, was represented in court on Tuesday by his attorney, Damon Alimouri, as he faces felony charges of resisting arrest, with police saying he had been high on drugs.

He appeared at the Los Angeles courthouse in casual clothing as his team asked judge Gustavo Sztaicher for the case to be delayed. Dooley will next appear in court in late February.

Judge Sztaicher expressed concern over him leaving Los Angeles, saying: “I would expect you’d be able to address what enforcement mechanism would be available to this court. That is a concern.”

Exclusive photographs obtained by Radar show the Duchess’ troubled relative, Thomas Dooley, casually in a tropical printed t-shirt and shorts as he entered the courthouse this week.

Eyewitnesses watched in horror as Dooley, a Domino’s Pizza manager, was arrested naked and screaming on a Hollywood street at 10am on September 26.

He had reportedly been wandering around an area near Santa Monica Boulevard shouting gibberish and wearing a small towel around his waist which later fell to the ground.

A 65-second video clip showed Dooley being pushed towards a police car in a struggle by at least four officers as he launches into an F-word rant.

He spent four days in jail following the rampage.