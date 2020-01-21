Prince Harry Is All Smiles As He Arrives In Canada To Reunite With Meghan Markle & Archie

Prince Harry couldn’t hide his joy upon arriving in Vancouver Island. The Duke of Sussex landed in Canada on Tuesday, January 21, to reunite with wife Meghan Markle and baby son Archie.

As he stepped off the plane, Harry, 35, seemed to be in great spirits, and rather than wearing his usual navy blue suit and tie, he opted for a casual black winter jacket, blue jeans and a matching beanie. He carried an army green travel bag and smiled from ear to ear before greeting his family.

RadarOnline.com readers know in the days leading up to his exit, the prince attended three royal events in the U.K. On Monday, January 20, he greeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit. On Sunday, January 19, he attended an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity; there, he made an emotional speech about his and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals.

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he said. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Harry’s candid speech came as a shock to fans, as he subtly dodged all questions about “Megxit” while hosting the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws at Buckingham Palace days prior, on Thursday, January 16.

On his last day in London, Harry raced through his last-ever royal duties and skipped his brother’s first Buckingham Palace reception. He then boarded a flight to Vancouver International Airport before catching a smaller plane to Victoria Airport, near his and Meghan’s £10m mansion.