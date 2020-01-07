Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner Plans Total-Body Surgery Overhaul After Makeup-Free TV Appearance The reality star hated her dowdy look on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’.

Caitlyn Jenner headed straight to the surgeon’s office after she was voted off her latest reality show appearance — and she’s decided she needs a total head-to-toe overhaul, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Those makeup free shots of her on TV really bothered her and did a number on her self-esteem,” an insider said of 70-year-old Caitlyn, who recently ended her run on the British program I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

“She wants to go into 2020 looking her old glam self again, particularly now she’s got a whole new global fan base!” noted the insider.

As Radar previously reported, Caitlyn was kicked off I’m a Celebrity in the beginning of December — but not before she revealed some shocking secrets, including the fact she and Khloe Kardashian have not spoken in “five or six years.”

Now she’s using her post-show time to focus on her new look.

“Cait’s getting a whole new facelift, boob job, tummy tuck and other laser procedures on various parts of her body,” said the source, who added that “lip injections and tons of Botox and collagen are a must.”

And money is no object!

Said the insider: “Cait is writing a blank check for what she sees as a much-needed tune-up.”