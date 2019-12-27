Kompletely Krazy! The Most Insane Kardashian Moments of 2019 Revealed From breakups to bitter battles, the family’s saying goodbye to another chaotic year.

As 2019 comes to a close, the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s year has been filled with lots of drama and crazy moments — many of which they’d probably like to forget!

From Kylie and Khloe ditching their baby daddies to Kanye West getting into a bitter fight with Kim about what she can and can’t wear and Kendall going bottomless in Miami, the reality stars’ lives continue to be completely chaotic.

Unsuprisingly, Kanye also managed to make his own notable contribution to the group’s most bizarre moments!

In November, the rapper, who recently had a spiritual awakening, joked during an appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival that he was considering changing his name to “Christian Billionaire Kanye West.”

Kanye, who just released his latest album, Jesus Is King, was annoyed that Forbes didn’t list him among the richest of the rich.

“I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire’,” the 42-year-old rapper whined. “When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is.”

He has yet to go through with making the change.

And in another insane development in 2019, Kim’s husband started trying to rein in her famously revealing wardrobe.

“He used to be all about showing off Kim’s sex appeal, but he’s turned conservative all of a sudden and he now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin,” an insider had told Radar.

Kanye “tries to rein her in as if she’s a teenage girl, demanding that she ‘can’t go out looking like that,’” added the source.

In one of their most tense fights of the year, Kim was left visibly stunned and upset when she and her husband got into a spat about her style while cameras rolled for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Kourtney got into some of her own explosive fights with her sisters this year. “I can never win with them,” Kourtney recently said on KUWTK, admitting she feels “defeated.”

“It can never be light and fun anymore, everyone takes everything so personally, including myself,” she said. “It’s just not enjoyable to hang out together.”

