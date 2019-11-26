Klash Of The Kardashians! Kourtney And Kim's Feud Rages On Behind The Scenes

Klash Of The Kardashians! Kourtney And Kim's Feud Rages On Behind The Scenes

Kourtney Kardashian has been openly feuding with sister Kim as she prepares to exit Keeping Up With the Kardashians – but that’s nothing compared to the turmoil behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

“Kourt is accusing Kim of forcing her off the show by belittling and cutting her out of the loop for months if not years now,” an insider revealed. “She’s convinced this all started because Kim got jealous that she was losing her divine right to be next in line to her mom, and bit by bit she’s used her influence to undermine Kourtney at every turn.”

As Radar reported, Kourtney recently announced she will be stepping back from the family show to focus on spending time with her three children.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there, but I’m not saying goodbye,” Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight. “I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Radar readers know that Kim and Kourtney haven’t gotten along for a few years now, mostly due to their wildly different priorities.

“We’re firing Kourtney. She’s out,” Kim said in a clip from a recent episode, clearly furious at her eldest sister whom she’s long accused of being lazy and “fake.”

Sources say the non-stop teasing and accusations have simply pushed Kourtney away.

“All the snide put-downs about her parenting skills, the way she looks and the very simple choices that she makes don’t need to be met with such nastiness,” the source said. “She’s pleaded with Kim to put her guns down and act nice, but that’s gotten her nowhere so she’s had no choice but to walk away.”