Feathers & Corsets & Catsuits, Oh My! Most Shocking Kardashian-Jenner Outfits Of 2019

Which famous sister wore it best?

December 11, 2019 @ 13:14PM
Photo Credit: Shutterstock(4)
The Kardashian-Jenner clan never fails to disappoint when it comes to their fabulous outfits, striking makeup looks and sexy hairdos. Every day of every year is a fashion show for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars and entrepreneurs, and this 2019 was no different.

From Kendall Jenner’s notorious flamingo dress, to Kylie’s curve-hugging catsuits and Kim’s skin-bearing gowns, the stars flashed their Hollywood styles and left little to the imagination.

Khloé was the queen of copycat looks, dressing up daughter True Thompson in mini-me versions of her girly outfits. Kourtney, meanwhile, was the queen of power suits, contrasting her younger sisters’ body-hugging mini dresses with her well-tailored blazers and pants.

For a walk down memory lane, scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery!