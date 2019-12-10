Jordyn Woods Passes Lie Detector Test About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal ‘I just want everyone to know that I'm telling the truth,’ model says.

Jada Pinkett Smith just released a never-before-seen clip of Jordyn Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk, and in the clip, the model is seen taking a lie doctor test while being asked questions about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

“Jordyn did take a lie detector test and it was Jordyn’s request,” Pinkett Smith, 48, explains in the Facebook Watch video that aired on Tuesday, December 10. “It was her request to be here and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with over 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

In the clip — which was reportedly filmed this March after the scandal broke — Woods, 22, is seen looking emotional.

“I just want everyone to know that I’m telling the truth and that’s the most important part of the story for me, is the truth,” she says.

“Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” certified polygraph examiner Shon Thurman asks her.

“No,” she replies.

Following the two-hour interrogation, Thurman congratulates Woods, saying, “You definitely passed and I believe you’re being truthful on the test.”

After the test, Pinkett Smith and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, reflect on the drama which caused Woods’ fallout from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“There were a lot of untruths that were put out there and one of them was about the fact that there wasn’t an apology from Jordyn,” Banfield-Jones, 66, says. “From the text messages that I saw, that that is not necessarily the case.”

“Don’t be editing this out of the show, because that’s important,” she adds.

“There’s always more to the story,” Pinkett Smith says in agreement.

RadarOnline.com readers know Woods went on Red Table Talk in March to talk about her PDA scandal with Thompson, 28, weeks after eyewitnesses claimed they saw them getting cozy at a party in his house. During the interview, the model broke down in tears saying she did kiss Thompson, but she was drunk when she did it, and didn’t mean to hurt Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA star was still with Kardashian, 35, at the time. The two had just rekindled their romance after the athlete was caught cheating on his baby mama with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

After seeing Woods’ interview, Kardashian took to social media to slam her for breaking up her family. At the same time, Kylie Jenner kicked her former best friend out of her home and her business.

Woods has since moved on to other projects, and Jenner, 22, admitted in a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that they are better off without each other.