Secret Romance! Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are ‘100% Back Together’ After Cheating Scandal She’s ‘hiding’ the relationship after he was caught with other women.

Time heals all wounds!

Khloe Kardashian and her love rat baby daddy Tristan Thompson are back on after his cheating scandals, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“Khloe and Tristan are 100 percent back together,” an insider spilled about the couple who broke up in early 2019 after he was caught cheating on her with her little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“He spends the night there frequently when he is in town,” the source snitched about the professional basketball player, who travels the country for work during the Cleveland Cavaliers season.

According to the source, Khloe’s romance with Tristan was classified.

“It’s a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her.”

“But she loves him despite how sh***y he treated her.”

Khloe posted a cryptic message in early December after fans criticized her for being so nice to him on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards anyone! I mean that. life is short!” Khloe posted.

The insider told Radar that Khloe, who shares daughter True Thompson with Tristan, was aware of the bad feelings towards the basketball star after he first cheated on her while she was pregnant and then again with Jordyn.

“She’s hiding it from the public, but her family knows all about it,” the source insisted.

Radar broke the story that Tristan was filming KUWTK after his cheating scandal, having dinner with Kim Kardashian and Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban in NYC in September.

The source said Khloe’s family have warmed back up to Tristan after his dastardly deeds.

“They don’t hate him. He’s nice. They hate the way he treated her.”

