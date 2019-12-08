Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Divorce, Gender Feud & Silent Treatment! Caitlyn's Kardashian Clashes Exposed See Jenner's rough history with the family after she blabbed about Khloe on TV.

Caitlyn Jenner shocked I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here viewers in the UK by admitting she hasn’t spoken to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian for “five or six years.”

It’s just the latest salvo in the transgender star’s battle with her former Keeping Up with the Kardashians family.

Now Caitlyn, 70, faces a multi-million pound lawsuit after blabbing about the Kardashians as she has finished competing on the UK reality show, as the Daily Star Sunday has reported.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Caitlyn had been banned from trash talking her ex-wife Kris on I’m A Celeb.

The British publication confirmed before going into the jungle in Australia for the show, the star signed a contract agreeing not to reveal ANY family secrets.

However, Caitlyn broke that agreement on an episode, saying that she hasn’t spoken to Khloe for many years!

Caitlyn claimed Khloe seemed to have trouble with her gender change, saying, “We were really close. I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

The feud hit the headlines after the former decathlete’s long relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner and her four children was blasted to smithereens amid changing her sex.

Although Caitlyn was in the Kardashians’ lives for more than 20 years, helping to raise the kids Kris had with her first husband, the late attorney Robert, she’s recently had a distant relationship with them.

Caitlyn’s tell-all book The Secrets of My Life, released in 2017, first exposed her family schisms that have become even worse lately.

The star, then known as Bruce, and Kris broke up amid his gender change reveal and they’ve disagreed about what really happened in their relationship.

Kris’ daughter Kim took issue with comments Caitlyn made about Kris in her book and an infamous Vanity Fair interview.

She wasn’t the only child upset. “Kourtney was of course bothered by what Caitlyn did to her mom,” an insider told Radar.

Reclusive Rob was not featured in Caitlyn’s 2015 Diane Sawyer interview with the rest of the family, and tweeted a nasty comment about her in 2017 amid a Blac Chyna rant that he deleted.

Even Caitlyn’s biological daughter, Kendall, has had problems with her parent– while Kylie has reportedly remained close to the former Olympian.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.