Stepfeud? Caitlyn Admits She Hasn't Spoken To Khloe 'In Five Or Six Years'

Stepfeud? Caitlyn Admits She Hasn't Spoken To Khloe 'In Five Or Six Years' But Jenner's 'banned' from talking about ex Kris during 'I'm A Celeb' shoot.

Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she hasn’t spoken to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian for many years!

The transgender star delivered the shocking news on last night’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here episode on ITV in Britain.

As RadarOnline.com has exclusively reported, Caitlyn has been banned from trash talking her ex-wife Kris But the rule apparently doesn’t apply to Khloe!

Jenner, 70, told her fellow celebrity campers about coming out as trans in 2014.

Caitlyn claimed that Khloe was was “p**ed off” throughout her transition — but never discovered why, as The Sun has reported about the show.

When asked who she told first about her transition, Caitlyn said, “The first was the kids, I started with Brandon my son and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.’ ”

In a shocker, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians dad then contended, “I went through every kid and Khloe for some reason was p***ed off about something through this whole process, it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

Caitlyn added sadly, “We were really close. I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Caitlyn married the Kardashian kids’ mom, Kris, in 1991, and became their stepdad. Caitlyn and Kris went on to have daughters Kendall and Kylie together to make a brood of six.

But Caitlyn and Kris split in 2014, one year before she publicly came out as transgender.

Khloe, 35, has admitted she was angry about how Caitlyn supposedly treated Kris after the breakup of their long marriage and thought he was “publicly shaming” the family.

Khloe disapproved of Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir The Secrets Of My Life, which alleged that Kris knew that her husband was transgender when they were still together.

On I’m a Celeb, for which Caitlyn is earning big reality TV bucks, the former decathlete said that she was “sad” to be missing Thanksgiving with her family in America while filming the show.

Caitlyn told her co-stars on camera on the Australia set, “I know today that both sides of my family, the Kardashian-Jenner side, and the strictly Jenners side are all having their appropriate Thanksgiving dinners.

“Normally on this day I run from one to the other back and forth and it’s probably the first time I haven’t been there.

“It’s sad not to be there.”

Kendall gave her parent all her support, telling Instagram followers that she was “always” rooting for Caitlyn.

The star also got a care package from her dogs during the hit British reality show.

So far, the ex-athlete has been spotted rowing a boat and skydiving on I’m A Celeb.

“Talk around the set is that Cait can’t say ANYTHING about Kris or their time together when he was Bruce,” a source told Radar.

“Cait’s under strict orders to keep quiet about Kris — or else!”