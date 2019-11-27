Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner Banned From Trash-Talking Ex Kris During Her Appearance On Aussie Reality Show

Caitlyn Jenner Banned From Trash-Talking Ex Kris During Her Appearance On Aussie Reality Show

Caitlyn Jenner Banned From Trash-Talking Ex Kris During Her Appearance On Aussie Reality Show

Kris Jenner has legally gagged ex Caitlyn Jenner while she appears on the Aussie version of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The reality TV momager is still seething over Cait shredding her and their marriage in her 2017 memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” sources told Radar.

“Talk around the set is that Cait can’t say ANYTHING about Kris or their time together when he was Bruce — and that Cait’s banned from gossiping about the family,” snitched an insider.

“Cait’s under strict orders to keep quiet about Kris — or else!”

Kris and her legal team will be watching each episode like a hawk to make sure Caitlyn doesn’t tell tales out of school, sources added.

“You could hardly blame Kris,” the insider dished. “It was an embarrassing split, and then Cait’s book exposed all the cracks in the marriage. Kris doesn’t want any more humiliation.”

But Caitlyn did mention other family members before she skydived into camp!

“Kendall has skydived, Kim has, and I think Kourtney has,” Caitlyn said. “I’m gonna do this. Everyone in my family has done it.”

Added the insider: “That’s about as far as Cait better go if she doesn’t want to upset the hornet’s nest!”