Caitlyn Jenner Recalls O.J. Simpson Murder Case, Admits She Never Liked Him ‘We knew what happened and this trial was a joke,’ star says.

Caitlyn Jenner did not hold back when talking about O.J. Simpson’s murder case.

While filming ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! the former reality star got candid about the 1994 double homicide — which resulted in the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman — suggesting that both she and ex-wife Kris Jenner believe O.J., 72, is guilty.

“I saw Nicole two days before she was murdered, it was Kris’ best friend, we were right in the middle of it,” Caitlyn, 70, said, adding that O.J. was the best man at Kris, 64, and the late Robert Kardashian’s wedding.

RadarOnline.com readers know Robert was on O.J.’s defense team for the case, and got him declared not guilty despite evidence connecting him to the brutal murders.

“It was a bad time for everybody, very difficult,” Caitlyn recalled. “We knew what happened and this trial was a joke and when the verdict came down Kris just turned around to me and goes, ‘We should have listened to Nicole from the beginning, she was right.’”

Fans know Kris has always avoided talking about O.J., as has her entire family. On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, however, the momager broke down in tears while honoring her friend Nicole’s 25th death anniversary. She also cried in another episode while furiously denying rumors she had an affair with the shamed former football star.

When speaking of O.J. to ITV, Caitlyn admitted she never liked him — even when their families spent time together as friends prior to the murders.

“No. Too big an ego for me,” she said. “We went on some vacations together with O.J. and Nicole and the kids. I liked Nicole and she sure didn’t deserve what she got.”

Readers know O.J. was acquitted of the murders on October 3, 1995. Still, many people in Nicole’s circle believe him to be guilty — Caitlyn seemingly included.

“That night the verdict came in Kourtney and Kimberly were in school and obviously they loved their father, and they should, and they’d been following this for a year and a half and when they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said: ‘Well I told you he didn’t do it.’ And I just said to the girls ‘just because he got a not guilty didn’t mean he didn’t do it and I don’t want his name ever mentioned in this house again,” recalled the former Olympic athlete.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9:00 p.m. on ITV.