Caitlyn Jenner Faces Huge Fine For Blabbing About Kardashians On 'I'm A Celebrity' Trans star hit with gag order drama after slamming stepdaughter Khloe.

Caitlyn Jenner is facing a multi-million pound lawsuit after blabbing about the Kardashians as she competes on the UK reality show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, the Daily Star Sunday has reported.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Caitlyn has been banned from trash talking her ex-wife Kris on the show.

Now the British publication has confirmed before going into the jungle in Australia for I’m A Celeb, the star signed a contract agreeing not to reveal any family secrets.

However, Caitlyn dished on Friday night’s episode that she hasn’t spoken to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian for many years!

The shocking admission happened as Caitlyn, 70, told her fellow celebrity campers about coming out as trans in 2014.

Caitlyn claimed that Khloe was was “p**ed off” throughout her transition — but never discovered why.

When asked who she told first about her transition, Caitlyn said, “The first was the kids, I started with Brandon my son and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.’ ”

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians dad then contended, “I went through every kid and Khloe for some reason was p***ed off about something through this whole process, it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

Caitlyn added sadly, “We were really close. I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

According to the new report, that disclosure could violate a gag order Caitlyn signed during the early days of KUWTK.

The two-page document was drawn up for Kris Jenner as the show’s executive producer, and its co-creator Ryan Seacrest.

It means Caitlyn could now be sued by ex-wife Kris and TV bosses.

“This contract was handed to all participants in the show and means that Caitlyn could be in hot water,” a source told Daily Star Sunday.

“Kris and Khloe are tight and the contracts that she signed were designed to keep inner secrets about the family a secret and protect the show.

“Technically this could pose legal dramas for Caitlyn. Talking about the family, connected to the show, is a grey area,” the insider said.

Caitlyn is reportedly making big bucks to do the ITV reality show, but loose lips sink ships!