Kris Jenner Cries Remembering Murdered Friend Nicole Brown Simpson On ‘KUWTK’ Momager admits she masks her 'sadness' with anger 25 years after beauty's death.

Things took an emotional turn on the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser.

During a lunch at Toscana in Los Angeles, Kris Jenner and pal Faye Resnick teared up remembering late friend Nicole Brown Simpson — with whom they used to frequent the restaurant.

“It is very difficult being here, I have to tell you. We had so many occasions here,” Resnick, 62, says. “The last time I was here was with you and Nicole.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Brown Simpson was murdered 25 years ago alongside male companion Ron Goldman.

The actress’ ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, was acquitted of all charges, and has long denied any involvement in the killings.

During the lady date, Jenner, 63, recalled everything Brown Simpson ordered on their last lunch at the hotspot: white fish with spinach, roasted potatoes and a margarita.

She also remembered exactly where the three sat over two decades ago.

A waiter walked up to the stars’ table to tell them it was the restaurant’s 30th anniversary, which meant the menu was similar to the one they enjoyed in the ’90s with Brown Simpson.

“That just gave me chills,” the momager said. “Wait, so this would’ve been the same menu we had.”

“I feel like it was just meant to be that this is where we are to celebrate her life,” she said in a confessional. “I think I’ve realized that I’ve latched on to the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend.”

Resnick, meanwhile, said that every June, the pain gets more “intense.”

Readers know Brown Simpson was found brutally slain outside her home on June 12, 1994.

“It’s brought up every time. It’s on every news channel, it’s in everything you read and everything you listen to,” Jenner said as Resnick brought up her late lawyer ex-husband Robert Kardashian’s involvement in the murder case.

“You can’t explain this to anybody,” the mom of six continued. “There’s a part of me that just gets so angry that I mask my emotion of sadness, because I can be angry.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9:00 p.m., on E!.