Kris Jenner Cries At Claims She Slept With O.J. Simpson: ‘That F***ing Piece Of S**t!' Momager calls affair scandal ‘tasteless and disgusting.’

Kris Jenner couldn’t control her tears of anger on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The momager was at the gym with daughters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when Kim, 38, read her a report with the headline “O.J. Simpson bragged about steamy hot tub hookup with Kris Jenner.”

Kris’s eyes widened as Kim read the article.

“That never happened,” Kris said. “That f***ing piece of s**t.”

Khloe Kardashian tried to comfort her mother, saying “Do you know how many people lie on their d***s all day long? It’s what losers do. Who cares?”

But Kris, 63, wasn’t having it.

“It’s just bulls**t. After 25 years you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing.”

“It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath,” Kris later told the KUWTK cameras. “And on the anniversary of Nicole [Brown Simpson]’s death, it’s so tasteless and disgusting.”

Despite her daughters’ advice to let it all go, Kris said she would be taking legal action.

“It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie and there’s only so much that one human being can take,” she told her daughters. “I think it’s just really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there. It’s always right there, under the surface.”

The shocking accusations stemmed from O.J.’s ex-manager Norman Pardo‘s explosive new documentary, Who Killed Nicole?.

The first 15 minutes of the explosive movie can exclusively be previewed by Radar readers here – and the film explores the premise that O.J could be innocent of the savage murder of Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Radar readers recall that on his new Twitter page, O.J. denied the allegations he had an affair with Kris.

The former jailbird even went as far as to deny he is Khloe’s father — a rumor that has been around for years.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on E!.