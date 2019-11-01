Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rob Is Back: Recluse Kardashian Resurfaces At Kendall’s Bash After Years Of Hiding

Rob Is Back: Recluse Kardashian Resurfaces At Kendall’s Bash After Years Of Hiding

Rob Is Back: Recluse Kardashian Resurfaces At Kendall’s Bash After Years Of Hiding Star suffers from terrible diabetes & is ‘terrified’ of the spotlight, source says.

Rob Kardashian has made a comeback.

The ex-reality TV star resurfaced at Delilah in West Hollywood to celebrate his model sister Kendall Jenner‘s 24th birthday on October 31, RadarOnline.com can reveal in shocking new photos.

Donning one of his Halfway Dead clothing line hoodies, the 32-year-old black sheep of the famous family left Blind Dragon at 1:30 AM, then partied at Delilah until 4:30 AM, an onlooker said.

He appeared to put his arm around sister Kylie Jenner‘s stunning BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

The clubbing cameo comes as a shock to readers who know he’s been MIA for months!

As Radar previously reported, Rob was last photographed in public on June 18, 2017, making it nearly 900 days since he’d been spotted in the public eye.

Unlike his famous sisters who often broadcast their lives on red carpets, social media, and on their family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the recluse Arthur George sock founder had no plans of coming out of hiding.

A source exclusively revealed that Rob’s low self-esteem was preventing him from leaving his home. It had dipped so low, he allegedly told pals he’d “rather die than be seen.”

“No one ever sees him,” the source told Radar. “He just hangs out at his house all the time.”

“Rob suffers terribly from diabetes, but he makes doctors come to him instead so he doesn’t have to leave the house,” the source added.

The lone Kardashian has been so adamant about having privacy that “he has Google alerts on himself and flies into a panic every time one pops up,” the source said.

As readers know, the Kardashian-Jenners have made many attempts to get their brother out of hiding, and last year, he even managed to make a cameo on KUWTK. In the episode, he refused to leave his house amid the dangerous Woolsey fires in California.

While the father of one rarely seems to leave his home, he is sometimes active on social media.

Though his Instagram page is managed by Jenner Communications, the account has sporadically shared photos of his daughter Dream.

As Radar reported, in early 2019, Rob was also briefly spotted on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy’s Instagram Stories when the two shared a short-lived romance reportedly targeted at his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

The star made an appearance on Kim Kardashian’s October 21st Instagram story as well.

Check out the new shocking photos of Rob at his sister’s birthday bash.