Kris Jenner Demands Blac Chyna Hand Over Unredacted Bank Records In Court Battle Reality star is suing the Kardashians over the cancellation of ‘Rob & Chyna.’

Blac Chyna is refusing to submit documents pertaining to her finances in her nasty civil lawsuit against Kris Jenner and her kids – and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the momager is not backing down!

Radar obtained new court documents from Chyna’s civil lawsuit she filed against Kris, Rob Kardashian, and his sisters. In a court filing from October 25, Kris’ legal team called out Rob’s ex for not only refusing to provide necessary contracts and bank statements showing her earnings, but also for incorrectly filling papers out!

The document explained that on September 23, Chyna made her “final production of documents” to Kris’ legal team. Of the 34 pages that Chyna provided, “many” are “incomplete.”

“Some of the contracts appear to be drafts sent via email. Other communications produced by Plaintiff refer to agreements that were not produced,” Kris’ attorney, Melissa Lerner, claimed.

Additionally, Kris’ attorneys have repeatedly requested Chyna to submit any endorsement deals she had from 2016. But according to Lerner, Dream’s mom has yet to produce any deals from that year, and has also refused to share statistics “of her losses related to her Lashed cosmetic line and salon.”

Another point of contention in the bitter lawsuit is Chyna’s bank records. The momager and her kids have requested Chyna to submit bank statements reflecting her earnings from Jan. 1, 2014 up to the present day. But on September 23, Chyna called this request “harassing, not relevant,” and an invasion of her privacy.

The heated battle resulted in a phone call between both attorneys representing the Kardashian-Jenners and Chyna. In the call, Lerner said Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, argued the former reality star will “only agree to produce redacted bank records.”

As readers know, Chyna is suing Kris and Kylie Jenner, in addition to Rob, Kim and Khloe Kardashian for the cancellation of Rob & Chyna. She claimed the series was approved for a second season, but only aired for one season.

Chyna’s attorney released a statement to Radar on Oct. 28, claiming that they still refuse to cough up the documents the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars are requesting.

“Chyna already has provided relevant financial information to Defendants and we have agreed to provide additional financial information to prove Chyna’s multimillion dollar damages case. However, we will not turn over Chyna’s entire bank statements from 2014 to 2019 as the Kardashian and Jenner Defendants have requested. They have no legal right to pry into every single one of Chyna’s financial transactions over the past 6 years. We are confident that the Court will prevent the nosy KarJenner Defendants from accessing the entirety of Chyna’s highly confidential and largely irrelevant bank statements.”