Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Overweight Rob Kardashian Would ‘Rather Die’ Then Go Out In Public

Overweight Rob Kardashian Would ‘Rather Die’ Then Go Out In Public

Overweight Rob Kardashian Would ‘Rather Die’ Then Go Out In Public The former reality star hasn’t been photographed in almost 900 days.

Weight-conscious Rob Kardashian’s self-esteem has dipped so low he refuses to leave his home and has admitted he’d “rather die than be seen,” a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

As Radar previously reported, Rob has not been spotted in public for almost a whopping 900 days.

“He just hangs out at his house all the time,” an insider had said of the former reality star, who was last photographed out and about on June 18, 2017.

Unfortunately, nothing can convince the only spotlight-shunning Kardashian to leave what he considers his safe space.

In fact, noted the source, “Rob suffers terribly from diabetes, but he makes doctors come to him instead so he doesn’t have to leave the house.”

And he’s taking his desperate need for privacy so seriously that “he has Google alerts on himself and flies into a panic every time one pops up,” said the source.

Because of his deep insecurity, Rob, 32, was likely upset after his sister Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram story on Oct. 21 that some speculated could have been her slightly slimmed-down little brother.

Despite any possible weight loss, however, “Rob is absolutely terrified of unflattering photographs leaking of himself,” the source said.