Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kardashians & Other Celebs In Danger As Wildfires Spread Across Southern California

Kardashians & Other Celebs In Danger As Wildfires Spread Across Southern California

Kardashians & Other Celebs In Danger As Wildfires Spread Across Southern California Evacuations ordered almost exactly one year after the devastating Woolsey Fire.

As raging wildfires continue to explode in and around the Los Angeles area, members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have suddenly found themselves in the danger zone, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie all live in the Calabasas area, a ritzy neighborhood that’s about 30 miles northwest of L.A. — and currently right in the heart of the latest flareups.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the L.A. County Fire Department warned residents in the area to be ready to leave quickly.

“2nd Alarm brush assignment in Calabasas, Community of Hidden Hills under direct threat be prepared to evacuate,” the L.A.F.D. tweeted. “All residents in the area of Las Virgenes & 101 Fwy prepare for Evacuations.”

Luckily, firefighters were able to get a quick upper hand and extinguish the fire. However, the neighborhood isn’t completely safe just yet.

According to officials, firefighters are continuing to “work on hot spots that could flare up again.

Small and secluded, Calabasas has just 24,000 residents, and the gated community has quickly become a favorite for some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Justin Bieber, Drake, Will and Jada Smith, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, and Selena Gomez.

But the celeb hotspot has been a literal hot spot for the past few years. As Radar previously reported, almost exactly a year ago, the so-called Woolsey Fire burned nearly 100,000 acres from Calabasas south to Malibu.

Miley Cyrus, Camille Grammer, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler and other celebrities lost their homes in the massive blaze.