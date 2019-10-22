Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sofia Richie & Ben Affleck In Danger? Palisades Fire Rages 1 Year After Malibu Chaos Celebrities post messages of fear as blaze continues.

One year after the Malibu wild fires destroyed parts of Malibu and terrified countless celebrities and individuals living in the area, another fire has risen.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call about a brush fire in Pacific Palisades on the morning of Monday, October 21, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Within an hour, the flames had covered 30 acres of land, threatening the homes and celebrity-owned mansions on the luxurious Vista Grande Drive and Charmel Lane. Some are valued at over $4,000,000.

At least 200 homes in the area were ordered to evacuate at around 12:30 p.m.

“There is a Mandatory Evacuation Order for all residents within the area bordered by Charmel Lane on the West, Bienveneda Avenue on the East, the end of Lachman Lane on the North, and Merivale Lane on the South,” the warning reads. “All persons in this area are directed to leave NOW in a calm and orderly manner. This is due to both potential fire and smoke behavior as well as the pending arrival of large fixed-wind retardant dropping aircraft.”

The order, however, was lifted by 8:00 p.m. that same day.

Worried stars quickly took to Instagram to share the news of the scorching fire.

“Oh no!” Sofia Richie captioned a video of the blaze which she posted on her Story. It’s unclear if the flames are near the model’s home, which she shares with boyfriend Scott Disick.

“Another fire” April Love Geary captioned a clip of the smoke, which could be seen from the window of the home she shares with baby daddy Robin Thicke.

Actress and singer Cassie Ventura shared a photo of the heavy smoke blanketing the sky over the Palisades shore.

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta was caught on camera talking to fire fighters about the growing flames.

According to various outlets, desperate residents are using garden hoses to try to keep the fire away from their homes.

Also in the Palisades Highs area are the homes of Batman actor Ben Affleck and of newlywed stars Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger — a new mansion which is still being built.