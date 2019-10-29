Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bad Burn! Sofia Richie Catches Heat As She Complains During Hollywood Wildfires

Bad Burn! Sofia Richie Catches Heat As She Complains During Hollywood Wildfires

Bad Burn! Sofia Richie Catches Heat As She Complains During Hollywood Wildfires The reality star lamented her ‘messy bun’ as others were forced to evacuate.

While thousands of people were forced to evacuate from powerful and fast-moving wildfires in the hills of Los Angeles, Sofia Richie decided to have an impromptu outdoor fashion shoot – and even managed to complain about the effects the smoky atmosphere was having on her hair.

“Santa Ana winds- messy bun,” Richie, 21, captioned a pair of photos on Instagram.

That didn’t sit well with her followers, who were quick to point out the very real dangers all around her.

“And fires. Don’t forget the fires,” one follower commented, while another was a lot blunter about her disapproval.

“200,000 people evacuated and 2 million people without power but okay go ahead flex?? could u be any more insensitive,” another angry follower slammed.

As Radar readers know, at least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze, as high winds continue to push the fire into the pricey Brentwood neighborhood.

Celebrities like basketball superstar LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger were forced to evacuate as the flames spread.

The Hollywood premiere of Schwarzenegger’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” was completely canceled Monday night. Paramount said food for the after-party would be donated to Red Cross centers helping evacuated residents.

“Man these LA (fires) are no joke,” James tweeted, using an emoji for the word “fires.” ″Crazy night.”

Evacuations remain in effect as the fire now tops 650 acres in size, and is just 5 percent contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.