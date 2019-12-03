Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kim & Kourtney Take Miami! Kardashians Hang In Foodgod Jonathan Cheban’s $400k Rolls Royce Cruising amid their bitter feud without ‘KUWTK’ cameras rolling.

Kourtney and Kim take Miami — again!

The Kardashian sisters put aside their bitter feud for a few days to hang out with their bestie Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban in his $400,000 Rolls Royce, and RadarOnline.com has the sizzling shots.

The terrific trio took a break from filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians to cruise around Miami in Foodgod’s luxury ride. Reliving their spin-off Kourtney & Kim Take Miami days, the crew was in town for the Dior fashion show.

Kim was spotted casually climbing into the back seat of her friend’s $400,000 car for their beach drive, seemingly forgetting about the tensions brewing with Kourtney back at home in Los Angeles.

As Radar readers know, Kim and Kourtney had been fighting on and off their reality hit.

“Kourt is accusing Kim of forcing her off the show by belittling and cutting her out of the loop for months if not years now,” an insider previously told Radar. “She’s convinced this all started because Kim got jealous that she was losing her divine right to be next in line to her mom, and bit by bit she’s used her influence to undermine Kourtney at every turn.”

Kourtney recently announced she will be stepping back from the family show to focus on her three children.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there, but I’m not saying goodbye,” Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight. “I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, Season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Scroll through Radar’s gallery to see the photos of Kim and Kourtney taking Miami with Foodgod!