Money Talks: Younes Bendjima Gives Kourtney Kardashian's Son $600 Birthday Sneakers Is the model using Reign to get to the 'KUTWK' star's heart?

It seems Younes Bendjima is trying to win Kourtney Kardashian‘s heart — by buttering up her children!

The Poosh founder’s younger son Reign Disick turned 5 on December 14, and her model ex gifted the boy with some sneakers on his special day!

In a now-deleted post on his Instagram story, Younes, 26, shared a photo of Reign happily holding up a brand new pair of pricey black Prada sneakers, which retail for $590. At the bottom of the photo in a bright red font were the words: “Happy Birthday Lil Prince.”

It’s not yet clear whether he also gave a present to Kourtney’s older son Mason, who shares a birthday with his brother.

As readers know, the reality star, 40, dated Younes for two years before they called it quits. However, it was clear there was still a connection between the two.

Despite both parties attempting to date other people, they often exchanged flirty comments on social media and have now rekindled their physical relationship.

In August, RadarOnline.com reported the former couple celebrated a friend’s birthday together at the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. A month later, the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

The pair later hung out with each other in Miami during Art Basel weekend. Most recently, they went on a special trip to Disneyland!

“Younes is a bad habit that Kourtney can’t quit,” a source previously told Radar. “They’ve never stopped hooking up. They do it all the time.”

Too bad it doesn’t seem Younes’ gift to Reign will do any good with helping him jump back into a more serious relationship with Kardashian.

In fact, Kourtney is having so much fun with their “no-string-attached” fling that she doesn’t want anything more than to have “great sex,” said an insider.

“He’s head over heels and would get serious again in a heartbeat, but Kourt’s no longer there at the moment and just wants to keep things casual,” the source revealed.