The New Celebrity Nest: Stars Who Live In Calabasas, California

Move over Malibu and Beverly Hills, many of today’s wealthiest celebrities are leaving the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles behind and moving to the cozy suburb of Calabasas, California. Even though some might not want to admit it, Keeping Up with the Kardashians played a role in putting this hidden gem of a city on the map as the reality show was filmed there. Kim Kardashian is the most popular resident of Calabasas, but Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Drake have all called this suburb home for its privacy and close proximity to Hollywood.

What draws Hollywood stars to Calabasas? Celebrities such as Will Smith and Jessica Simpson love the fact that they can buy large lots for their sprawling mansions, while enjoying amazing mountain views away from the city. It’s their own little slice of heaven! These gated communities provide them with the security they need and offer a cozy town with a great school system perfect for raising their kids. In fact, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are all raising their kids in the Calabasas area with Kris Jenner just down the road for babysitting!

