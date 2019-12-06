Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been heating up Miami this week, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the former couple are as hot and heavy as ever!

“Younes is a bad habit that Kourtney can’t quit,” a source told Radar. “They’ve never stopped hooking up. They do it all the time.”

On Thursday, December 5, the former lovers were spotted getting intimate at a special event at a fancy nightclub celebrating Kendall Jenner’s new Apple Music radio station.

Kourtney, 40, and Younes, 26, were both in town for the Art Basel festival. While they did not arrive together, a source told Us Weekly, “They both went to a couch in the back together and looked cozy together. They spilled out the back door after about 20 minutes.”

As Radar readers know, the reality star and couple dated for two years, calling it quits in August 2018. But just because they are no longer officially together, there’s no reason they can’t still have some fun.

“They have great sex,” the source revealed. “She doesn’t care about talking to him. They are just in it for the sex.”

This isn’t the first time rumors of a reconciliation have surfaced. In August, Radar reported the former couple celebrated a friend’s birthday together at the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. A month later, the exes were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

And in April, just as Kourtney turned the big 4-0, the two shared a flirty exchange on Instagram, after the mother of three posted a sexy photo of herself wearing a tight red leather dress. In the caption, she wrote, “Do you take Amex?”

Minutes after she posted the red-hot snap, Younes commented, “You look good Minnie mouse.” Kourtney later responded, “Merci, Mickey.”

The sparks have friends trying to caution the fragile star, but Kourtney will apparently have none of it.

“Everyone tells her to stop going out with him, but she doesn’t care,” the source confessed. “He’s hot. That’s all she wants.”