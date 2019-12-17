Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian Taking Full Advantage Of 'No-Strings' Fling With ‘Persistent’ Ex Younes Bendjima ‘It’ll take a very special guy to tie her down long-term,’ insider says.

Kourtney Kardashian has decided she wants to have her cake and eat it too!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star is currently enjoying her “no-strings-attached” relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima — a big change from when she struggled with her feelings for him.

“He’s head over heels and would get serious again in a heartbeat, but Kourt’s no longer there at the moment and just wants to keep things casual,” an insider revealed.

“She enjoys the attention and finds it hard to resist having the occasional booty call when he’s so persistent, plus they do still have a bunch of mutual friends in common,” the insider explained.

The pair officially had called it quits after two years of dating.

However, as Radar previously reported, Kourtney, 40, and Younes, 26, were recently out and about together in Miami, where they had reunited to support Kendall Jenner’s new Apple Music Radio station DJ gig.

And in September, the two were spotted holding hands during a date night in Los Angeles.

Though Kourtney and Younes are both enjoying their no-strings romance, don’t expect the two to become more serious than occasional partners for a night of passion.

“Ultimately he’s too intense and controlling,” the insider told Radar, insisting it will now “take a very special guy to tie Kourtney down long-term.”