Younes Bendjima is taking some time to relax amid his hot and heavy sex life with Kourtney Kardashian.

The model was spotted reading a book in Miami, where he was also recently spotted hanging out with his reality star ex.

The couple, who have been in Miami for Art Basel festival, reunited to support Kendall Jenner‘s new Apple Music Radio station/DJ gig, but their public outing wasn’t the first time they’d spent time some together following their breakup.

As the Daily Mail reported, the two were spotted holding hands in September amid a date night in Los Angeles. After an Italian lunch, they trekked to Blum & Poe art gallery.

A month prior, the ex-lovers celebrated a mutual friend’s birthday at the Nice Guy restaurant in Hollywood.

As readers know, Kourtney, 40, and Younes, 26, called it quits after almost two years of dating. Following their breakup, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the Poosh founder asked that he “lose her number,” but her feelings haven’t faded.

“Kourtney and Younes are talking again and she is not going to pretend like she doesn’t still have strong feelings for him because she does,” a source exclusively told Radar at the time.

Now, the mother-of-three “doesn’t care about talking to” her younger ex. Instead, she’s “just in it for the sex.”

“Younes is a bad habit that Kourtney can’t quit,” a source told Radar. “They’ve never stopped hooking up. They do it all the time.”

An US Weekly source disclosed similar information about Kourtney and Younes’ sex life. According to the insider, the reality star “likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her.”

“She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation, the insider added.

Their hookups have sparked concerns from family and friends, but Kourtney is adamant about what she wants.

“Everyone tells her to stop going out with him, but she doesn’t care,” the source confessed. “He’s hot. That’s all she wants.”

