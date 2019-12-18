Radar Told You First! Kim Kardashian Admits To Photoshopping Family Christmas Card: 'So Dramatic' ‘It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,’ star says.

Kim Kardashian admitted she did, in fact, have daughter North West Photoshopped into the family Christmas card — days after RadarOnline.com first reported the news.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” Kim, 39, explained during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot and she just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever. So I said, ‘Fine, you’re not going to be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not going to be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that.”

The KKW Beauty mogul shot the card with husband Kanye West, daughter Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm — an experience which she described as “so dramatic.” But hours later, North, 6, changed her mind.

“The next day she woke up and was like, ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card,’” Kim explained. “Thank God the photographer was still in town. So she said, ‘I just want a photo shoot with just you.’ So I said perfect, I called the photographer, had her come over and I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different.’ And I said, ‘Let’s just pretend, shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll Photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card!”

Readers know that fans quickly noticed the difference in lighting between North and the rest of the family, moments after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her 2019 Christmas card on social media.

“Who photoshopped north in? The lighting looks… different,” a photographer wrote.

“I was looking for this comment, this deff looks photoshopped,” another user replied.

“Y’all really need to get a better editor. The photoshopping is always a mess,” a third fan added.

It wasn’t the first time Kim was bashed for Photoshopping her photos — but it was certainly one of the first times she admitted to it on air!

During her talk with Ellen DeGeneres, the mom of four also spoke of Kourtney Kardashian’s show exit, saying she hopes this break will make her eldest sister happy. She also vaguely addressed Kylie Jenner’s relationship with baby daddy Travis Scott, saying she doesn’t think they’re back together, “just really close friends.”