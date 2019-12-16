Kourtney Admits She’s At Her ‘Breaking Point’ In Shocking Episode Before ‘KUWTK’ Exit ‘I’m not happy,’ eldest Kardashian sister insists. ‘I don’t want to film anymore.’

Kourtney Kardashian wanted out of Keeping Up with the Kardashians long before she announced her exit.

On the latest show episode, the mom of three was seen looking miserable during a trip to Wyoming with her mom and sisters.

Though Kylie Jenner skipped out at the last minute, Kris urged her other four daughters to bond during the family getaway and think about areas of their relationships they’d like to work on.

When asked which one of their sisters they’d like to have a better relationship with, both Khloé and Kim said Kourtney, 40.

“I feel like Kourtney and I sometimes fizzle, so I think I would love to get us back on course and maybe not be so reactive, for myself,” Khloé, 35, said.

Kendall interjected, saying that every one of them can be extremely “judgmental.”

“I want to fix my relationship with Kourtney for those mean reasons and those mean comments,” Kim, 39, explained.

While the sisters all made an effort to get along during the short trip, things eventually went South for Kourtney.

The stars took part in a cattle drive and ropes course in hopes of having fun while improving communication amongst them. At one point, however, Kourtney started taunting and booing Khloé with a megaphone, prompting the Revenge Body star to call her a “bully” and a “b***h.”

“When Khloé calls me a bully, it’s just the exact opposite,” Kourtney said in confessional. “I feel like I’ve been bullied for the last two years by Kim and Khloé, if I don’t do something that fits their mold of how they want me to be. I just think no matter what, my sisters, they’re always looking for a reason to give me s**t.”

Back at the lodge, Kourtney complained about the family dynamic and threatened to fly home.

“Why would I want to be here with a bunch of people who literally, they just pick on me?” she said. “Why is there this constant need to criticize?”

“After Khloé lashing out at me at the ropes course, I just feel defeated,” she admitted. “I can never win with them. It can never be light and fun anymore, everyone takes everything so personally, including myself. It’s just not enjoyable to hang out together.”

Eventually, Kendall, 23, convinced her to stay, insisting they would work things out as a family. At dinner, however, things again took a turn for the worse.

“If everyone acted like you did, filming-wise, then we’d absolutely have no show,” Kim told Kourtney, addressing her unwillingness to share details about her life on camera.

“I have three kids that are my priority more than the show,” Kourtney fired back. “Why do I have to say it 25 times? I’m not going to change my mind.”

“What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point,” she continued. “Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

In confessional, the Poosh founder admitted she was tired of living her life in front of the KUWTK cameras.

“It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point,” she said. “I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

“I think that she’s really torn on what she should do,” Kim later said of her eldest sister. “Does she stay on the show, or does she get off and live a different life that she claims she’s wanted for so long? I hope that Kourtney finds clarity in whatever decision that she chooses to make. I just want her to feel like she’s at peace.”

“I never want my sisters to be sad or upset,” Khloé added. “I think everybody has to do what’s best for them.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kourtney announced she was quitting the show this November during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She explained that she wants to spend more time with her kids but will one day return to the reality TV screen.