‘She Is So Lazy!’ The Shocking Reason Kourtney Kardashian Is Quitting ‘KUWTK’ Single mom is ditching the family show amid feud with sister Kim!

She’s done!

The shocking reason Kourtney Kardashian is quitting KUWTK amid her feud with sister Kim Kardashian is because the reality star is sick of working so hard, a source exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com.

“She is so lazy,” the insider snitched about Kourtney, 40.

“She doesn’t want to do anything but workout.”

Kourtney’s unhappiness has been well-documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“We’re firing Kourtney. She’s out,” Kim said in a clip from a recent episode, clearly furious at her eldest sister whom she’s long accused of being “fake.”

The source told Radar that Kris Jenner’s first daughter no longer wants to put in the time commitment with the family business.

“She has plenty of money and doesn’t want to be on the show because she has to actually do something.”

The source told Radar that Kourtney’s lack of ambition is a source of tension with her sisters.

“Both Kim and Khloe [Kardashian] work so hard on their own brands and lines. They can’t stop. And they don’t understand why Kourtney doesn’t want to do anything more than the least she can.”

The mom-of-three was busy with Mason, Penelope and Reign’s active schedules, the source spilled.

“Kourtney wants to do everything that she can with the kids and doesn’t want her working to conflict with that.”

A source previously told Radar that Kourtney made the decision to leave the hit E! show because her sisters were treating her so poorly.

“All the snide put-downs about her parenting skills, the way she looks and the very simple choices that she makes don’t need to be met with such nastiness,” the source said. “She’s pleaded with Kim to put her guns down and act nice, but that’s gotten her nowhere; so, she’s had no choice but to walk away.”

