Kendall Jenner Says She Was Told To Take Her Shirt Off As Model After Turning 18

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Told To Take Her Shirt Off As Model After Turning 18

Kendall Jenner Says She Was Told To Take Her Shirt Off As Model After Turning 18 'My boobs were out the first show I ever did,' KUWTK star said.

Kendall Jenner said she was told to take her shirt off as a model right after she turned 18.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, now 24, dropped the shocking news while appearing on The Late Late Show on Tuesday night with Tracee Ellis-Ross.

Tracee, 47, remembered how she modeled at age 19 with her “boobies out” and noted that Naomi Campbell, 49, told her that if she was a model you “wear what they give you.”

Kris Jenner‘s daughter Kendall replied, “My mom would probably have said the same….My boobs were out the first show I ever did. I had just turned 18 and they were like, ”take the shirt off.’ ”

Host Harry Styles responded, “Modeling sounds fun!”

Kendall has been modeling full time since 2014, walking the runways for such designers as Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Chanel and Fendi.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kendall seems to love exposing her body.

She’s put naked photos of herself on Instagram and was recently spotted straddling her gal pal, fellow model Bella Hadid, during an Art Basel bikini weekend in Miami. Bella playfully pushed her off soon afterwards.

Brunette beauty Kendall has no shortage of admirers. Leonardo DiCaprio was recently caught “flirting” with the KUWTK star while his galpal Camila Morrone was out of town, a Radar source said.

Kendall, who called things off with basketball star Ben Simmons earlier this year, began modeling at age 14 for Wilhelmina and later signed with The Society Management. She was reportedly the highest-paid model in the world last year, earning $22.5 million for 2018.

Years ago, Kim Kardashian‘s pretty sister reportedly had a hard time not being seen as a joke in the modeling world.

She said, “I want to be high fashion. I want to be taken seriously. People think that this [success] just came to me. But it didn’t. What I have has almost worked against me.”

She admitted, “People didn’t take me seriously as a model… I went on castings and some people weren’t feeling me because of my name. But it was great when people didn’t recognize me. I was like, ‘Thank you. Please don’t recognize me.’ ”

Kendall said her folks Kris and Caitlyn Jenner “taught me that work ethic is one of the most important keys in life, and I believe it.”