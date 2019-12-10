Kendall & Kylie Furious After Caitlyn Spills Family Secrets On Game Show The elder Jenner could face a fine or lawsuit for breaking Kris's gag order.

Caitlyn Jenner’s daughters Kendall and Kylie were not impressed with her loose lips during her appearance on British reality competition show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in the Australian jungle. And now that she’s been eliminated, she’s got some explaining to do.

“They asked her very politely not to drag their name into conversation, but she couldn’t seem to stop herself and it’s really put their noses out of joint,” a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

As Radar reported, Caitlyn, 70, was under strict orders not to blab about her famous family. In fact, ex-wife Kris Jenner, still steaming over Caitlyn shredding her and their marriage in her 2017 memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” legally gagged the former Olympian from discussing family business.

Kris, 64, and her legal team were said to have kept a close watch on each and every episode to make sure Caitlyn didn’t tell tales out of school. But still, Caitlyn just couldn’t stay quiet, and even admitted on the show that she hasn’t spoken to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian in five years!

“We were really close. I raised her since she was 5 years old,” Caitlyn discussed on the show. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Khloe, 35, has admitted she was angry about how Caitlyn treated momager Kris after coming out as trans. The Revenge Body star added that through her book, Caitlyn publicly shamed the entire family, making it seem like they made her miserable for years.

Caitlyn’s revelation about her broken relationship with Khloe could actually end up costing her some big bucks now that the Aussie show is over, as Kris can now sue her ex for breach of contract. Even the sisters could be eligible to join in a lawsuit, though it’s unlikely they’ll take legal action.

“Kendall and Kylie are not as controlling as their mom or sisters, but both are sensitive and private in their own way,” the insider confirmed.

The source said that the fact that Cait’s been blabbing on about stuff like security and possible pregnancies in the family – as well as her and Khloe’s strained relationship – is out of line, and they’re terrified about what she said off camera, too.

“Cait’s lack of a filter has always been an issue, but using them for publicity and popularity is a step too far,” the source added.