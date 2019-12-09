Caitlyn Jenner Had No Family During I'm A Celeb Elimination

Caitlyn Jenner was left alone after her jungle ordeal. The transgender star was eliminated from the British reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia on Friday night—and had no family waiting for her. Fans were shocked that not one Kardashian-Jenner family member was there to comfort Caitlyn.

“Wow no words.. why was nobody there for caitlyn leaving the jungle,” one follower tweeted about the shocking TV moment. But Caitlyn, 70, later said on her Instagram Story that her galpal Sophia Hutchins was by her side. “Just got out of the jungle, and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it! I haven’t had it in weeks, but when I came out of the jungle I had a lot of friends there,” she explained on Saturday, December 7, as she panned to Sophia, 23. “I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel … Sophia’s here! Yay!”

Sophia later posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself and Caitlyn on the beach. “So happy you’re out of the jungle! @caitlynjenner,” she captioned the photo. Daily Mail Showbiz editor Mark Jefferies explained that Sophia was still traveling to Australia when the episode aired. “Anyone worried/sad about Caitlyn Jenner not having anyone to meet her on the Jungle bridge…I’m pleased to say her close friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins is on her way and should have landed in Brisbane airport about two hours ago from LA #ImACeleb,” Jeffries tweeted.

However, as RadarOnline.com readers know, Caitlyn has been mostly estranged from her family. Caitlyn could face a multi-million pound lawsuit after blabbing about the Kardashians as she competed on I’m A Celebrity, the Daily Star Sunday has reported.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Caitlyn was banned from trash talking her ex-wife Kris on the show. The British publication confirmed before going into the Australian jungle location for I’m A Celeb, the star signed a contract agreeing not to reveal any family secrets. However, Caitlyn dished on an episode that she hasn’t spoken to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian for many years!

The shocking admission happened as Caitlyn told her fellow celebrity campers about coming out as trans in 2014. Caitlyn claimed that Khloe was was “p**ed off” throughout her transition — but never discovered why. When asked who she told first about her transition, Caitlyn said, “The first was the kids, I started with Brandon my son and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.’ ”

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians dad then contended, “I went through every kid and Khloe for some reason was p***ed off about something through this whole process, it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.” Caitlyn added sadly, “We were really close. I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

The former decathlete also stunned viewers when she referred to the Kardashian-Jenners as “the royal family of entertainment.” “This is a big show in U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching — what if the Queen watches?” Caitlyn commented to another I’m A Celeb star. “Because in some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know.”

The Kardashian-Jenners have not commented on not showing up for Cait as she was voted off the reality show.