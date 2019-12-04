Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nearly Naked Kendall Jenner Straddles Bikini Clad Bella Hadid In Raunchy New Photos Click to see the sexy snaps!

In a racy photo that will only add fuel to the fire, Kendall Jenner was caught straddling gal pal Bella Hadid during a trip to Miami Beach this week, and RadarOnline.com has all the steamy snapshots!

As fans know, earlier this year Kendall shared a video on Instagram of her kissing Bella while straddling her on the grass, in celebration of the model’s 23rd birthday.

Friends could be heard cheering in the background as the stars locked lips.

“Happy birthday sexy,” she captioned the clip, also sharing snaps of their luxurious vacations together.

While both have faced rumors about their sexuality, they’ve always laughed them off. In April 2018, Kendall told Vogue she’s simply less public about her relationships than her famous sisters.

