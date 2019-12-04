Nearly Naked Kendall Jenner Straddles Bikini Clad Bella Hadid In Raunchy New Photos

December 4, 2019 @ 18:49PM
Photo Credit: MEGA (4)
December 4, 2019 @ 18:49PM

In a racy photo that will only add fuel to the fire, Kendall Jenner was caught straddling gal pal Bella Hadid during a trip to Miami Beach this week, and RadarOnline.com has all the steamy snapshots!

As fans know, earlier this year Kendall shared a video on Instagram of her kissing Bella while straddling her on the grass, in celebration of the model’s 23rd birthday.

Friends could be heard cheering in the background as the stars locked lips.

Happy birthday sexy,” she captioned the clip, also sharing snaps of their luxurious vacations together.

While both have faced rumors about their sexuality, they’ve always laughed them off. In April 2018, Kendall told Vogue she’s simply less public about her relationships than her famous sisters.

Now the two have been spotted teasing each other again. Check out the besties sharing their love in this Radar gallery.