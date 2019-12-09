Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over? Leonardo DiCaprio Caught 'Flirting' With Kendall Jenner In Miami While GF Camila Morrone Is Out Of Town

Is there trouble in paradise for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone?

The actor, 45, was spotted with supermodel Kendall Jenner, 24, at a club in Miami and one eyewitness told RadarOnline.com exclusively the interaction was anything but innocent.

According to hip-hop artist Gage, Jenner and DiCaprio were “flirting” for hours on Wednesday night, December 4, at Ultraclub E11VEN.

“They were all sitting in a booth for like two to three hours at club 11. They were drinking, talking, flirting,” Gage revealed. “They were light touching each other, laughing while drinking … touching each other’s hands and shoulders.”

DiCaprio showed up an hour after Jenner around 4 a.m., alongside her friends Gigi and Bella Hadid.

“He came in a black Escalade and entered via private entrance,” Gage added. “They drank vodka and don Julio 1942.”

Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Morrone was out of town attending the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, where she was photographed Thursday.

DiCaprio was in town to support his friend and art collector Helly Nahmad.

The ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ star left around 6 a.m. and Jenner and the Hadids would shortly follow about half-an-hour later.

The incident comes just a few days after Morrone, who is also stepdaughter to Al Pacino, defended her 23-year age gap with the Oscar winner.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the Los Angeles Times. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

The two reportedly began dating in 2017.