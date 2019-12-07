Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kendall Jenner Goes Bottomless In Miami After Straddling Gal Pal Bella

Kendall Jenner is still enjoying the hot Miami sun.

The model was spotted rocking a dark orange bikini while relaxing on a yacht but soon, she stripped down to just her bra!

The reality star is in the sunny city for Art Basel weekend.

During her time there, she showed off her skills as a DJ and partied with Leonardo diCaprio and gal pal Bella Hadid.

Readers know rumors about Kendall’s relationship with her fellow model have been swirling around.

As Radar reported, amid their Miami trip, photos captured her straddling Bella,who playfully pushed her off soon afterwards.

This wasn’t the first time she was spotted looking way too cozy with her model friend.

Earlier this year Kendall shared a video on Instagram of her kissing Bella while lying on top of her on the grass, in celebration of the model’s 23rd birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who called things off with NBA star Ben Simmons earlier this year, has been keeping herself busy.

She recently debuted her Apple Music Radio station and celebrated the accomplishment with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who attended the launch party with her ex, Younes Bendjima.

Despite her new project, there is no denying her love of fashion and modeling expertise.

Kendall has broadcasted her fashion sense on runways and fashion weeks and flaunted her bikini body on vacations.

Back in July, her sexy body was on display in a neon-green bikini during a summer getaway with friends to the Aegean Sea.

Now, however, she is reportedly trying to take things to the next level.

As Radar exclusively reported, Kendall is launching her own high fashion label.

She filed a patent and trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the name “Kendall” and “Kendall Jenner, which stated her line will consist of “Bottoms as clothing, Coats, Dresses, Footwear, Gloves, Headbands, Headwear, Jackets, Loungewear, Scarves, Sleepwear, Socks, Swimwear, Tops as clothing and Undergarments.”

“Kendall’s line is going to be geared towards high fashion and she feels that she can corner the market because she knows that she has cemented her status as a fashion icon.”

Check out the gallery for photos of Kendall relaxing on her Miami yacht ride.